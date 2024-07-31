Cellecor Launches C103 PLAY Wireless Earbuds for Gamers and Music Enthusiasts  

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has unveiled its latest addition to the audio market – the C103 PLAY wireless earbuds. Designed to meet the needs of both gamers and music lovers, the C103 PLAY promises a new standard in wireless audio performance with its advanced features and comfortable design.
Key Features for Enhanced Audio Experience:
- Powerful 13mm Drivers: Deliver high-fidelity bass for a rich and immersive audio experience.
- 50ms Low Latency Game Mode: Ensures seamless audio sync, minimizing delay during gaming and video playback.
- 35-Hour Playtime: Offers extended usage on a single charge, ideal for long gaming sessions or music marathons.
- Fast Charging: Quickly replenishes battery life for uninterrupted audio enjoyment.
IPX5 Water Resistance: Protects against sweat and splashes, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.
- Dual Microphones with Noise Cancellation: Enables clear communication in noisy environments.
Availability and Pricing:
The Cellecor C103 PLAY wireless earbuds are now available for purchase on the Cellecor website and at authorized retailers across India.