Cellecor Launches C103 PLAY Wireless Earbuds for Gamers and Music Enthusiasts  

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has unveiled its latest addition to the audio market – the C103 PLAY wireless earbuds. Designed to meet the needs of both gamers and music lovers, the C103 PLAY promises a new standard in wireless audio performance with its advanced features and comfortable design.

Key Features for Enhanced Audio Experience:

Powerful 13mm Drivers: Deliver high-fidelity bass for a rich and immersive audio experience.

50ms Low Latency Game Mode: Ensures seamless audio sync, minimizing delay during gaming and video playback.

35-Hour Playtime: Offers extended usage on a single charge, ideal for long gaming sessions or music marathons.

Fast Charging: Quickly replenishes battery life for uninterrupted audio enjoyment.

IPX5 Water Resistance: Protects against sweat and splashes, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

Dual Microphones with Noise Cancellation: Enables clear communication in noisy environments.

Availability and Pricing:

The Cellecor C103 PLAY wireless earbuds are now available for purchase on the Cellecor website and at authorized retailers across India.