Next-Gen HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G: AI Falcon Camera & Groundbreaking Display

HONOR has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G, boasting cutting-edge camera and display technologies. The phone has been awarded DXO Mark Gold labels for its exceptional rear and selfie camera systems, as well as for its superior display quality.

AI-Powered Camera System Revolutionizes Smartphone Photography

The HONOR Magic6 Pro introduces the AI-powered Next-Gen Falcon Camera System, a triple-lens setup with a 50MP main camera featuring the flagship Super Dynamic Falcon Camera H9000 HDR sensor, a 180MP Periscope Telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide and macro camera. The H9000 HDR sensor offers an 800% improvement in dynamic range, enhancing detail and color distinction even in brightly lit scenes.

Enhanced Selfie Experience and Advanced AI Motion Sensing

The 50MP front camera, equipped with a wide-angle lens and a 3D depth camera, supports 4K video recording at 30 FPS. The Pro-grade Falcon Camera System incorporates an innovative ultra-large self-adjusting aperture and the Sport Portrait Algorithm, enabling precise control over depth of field and stunning bokeh effects. The smartphone leverages AI Motion Sensing technology to accurately detect movements and facial expressions, allowing users to capture dynamic moments with precision.

Industry-Leading Display Technology

The Magic6 Pro features a 6.8-inch full-range Low Power Consumption LTPO and Eye-comforting Display with a resolution of 2800×1280 and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The display boasts a peak HDR brightness of 5000 nits and is the first Android smartphone to support Full Screen AOD (Always On Display) and Standby Mode. With TÜV Rheinland certifications, the display prioritizes user eye safety with the industry’s highest PWM dimming frequency of 4320Hz and features like Dynamic Dimming and Customizable Circadian Night Display.

Enhanced Durability and Protection

The HONOR Magic6 Pro is equipped with HONOR NanoCrystal Shield, enhancing screen durability and stability. Verified by SGS’s Five Star Overall Glass Drop Resistance certification, the shield offers 10x toughness compared to ordinary silica glass. The device also holds an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.