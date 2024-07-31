Sony India Expands Pro BRAVIA Lineup with BZ53L: 98″ Display & Deep Black Non-Glare Coating

Sony India launches 98-inch professional BRAVIA display BZ53L with Deep Black Non-Glare Coating, 4K 120Hz, and eco-friendly design. Available in India from July 15, 2024.

Sony India today announced the launch of the BZ53L, a 98-inch (248.92 cm) professional BRAVIA display designed for corporate, education, and retail environments. The display boasts Sony’s Deep Black Non-Glare Coating technology, addressing glare issues in high-ambient light settings. This new model complements Sony’s existing line of professional displays ranging from 55 inches to 85 inches.

The BZ53L aims to enhance content visibility with its low-reflection coating while maintaining high contrast and image quality. Tomohiro Nakashima, Deputy Managing Director of Sony India, stated that the new model responds to customer demand for larger displays with enhanced glare reduction features.

Key Features of the BZ53L:

Deep Black Non-Glare Coating: Minimizes glare and reflections in bright environments.

4K 120 Hz Panel: Delivers smooth motion and high refresh rate for optimal viewing.

XR TRILUMINOS™ Pro: Reproduces a wider range of colors for enhanced visuals.

780 Nits Brightness: Ensures clear visibility even in well-lit spaces.

Full Array Local Dimming (FALD): Provides superior image quality and contrast.

24/7 Operation: Designed for continuous use in professional settings.

Pro Mode: Allows for simplified customization of display settings.

Easy Installation: Offers portrait and tilt options, handles for transport, and discreet logo placement.

Apple AirPlay2 and Google Chromecast Support: Enables seamless content sharing.

Google Meet Compatibility: Facilitates video conferencing and collaboration.

Software API Function: Allows direct connection of external devices.

BRAVIA Signage Free App: Provides a complimentary digital signage player.

Eco-Friendly Design: Utilizes recycled plastic materials and packaging.

Power-Saving Mode: Reduces energy consumption when not in use.

Pricing and Availability

The BZ53L professional BRAVIA display will be available in India starting July 15, 2024, for Rs. 20,00,000 (inclusive of taxes).