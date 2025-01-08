CES 2025: Intel Unveils AI Core Ultra Processors For Gaming Laptops

Intel launches Core Ultra Series 2 at CES 2025, enhancing edge computing, efficiency, and AI. Available from Jan 6, with advanced security and AI-powered productivity.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Intel introduced the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, setting a new standard in edge computing, efficiency, and artificial intelligence (AI). These processors are designed to significantly enhance the performance of computing, graphics, and productivity across diverse user groups, including businesses, creative professionals, and gamers.

Enhanced Capabilities for Business Users

The new Intel Core Ultra 200V series features advanced security, manageability, and compatibility enhancements particularly tailored for business applications. These processors come equipped with extended battery life, AI-powered productivity tools, and IT-friendly attributes such as cloud-based fleet management and sophisticated security solutions. Through a collaboration with Microsoft on the Copilot+ platform, these processors are optimized for Windows 11, enhancing AI-driven productivity for users. They also support third-party firmware, including Microsoft Pluton, and boast hardware-assisted mitigations that align with the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Launch Details: When and Where to Find Them

The Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors will be available for purchase both online and in physical stores starting January 6, 2025. Following this, the Core Ultra 200H and U series systems are expected to hit the markets in February 2025, with the HX series systems slated for a release later in the first half of the year. The Core Ultra 200S desktop CPUs are scheduled for release on January 13, 2025.

A Closer Look at the Gaming and Creation Powerhouses

Targeted at gamers and creators, the Intel Core Ultra 200HX and H series processors stand out for their robust capabilities. The HX series, with up to 24 cores, integrates neural processing units (NPUs) providing formidable AI capabilities. Enhanced by Intel Arc technology, these processors deliver superior graphics processing, platform connectivity, and multi-thread performance. The H series processors, featuring up to 16 cores and integrated Intel Arc graphics, support AI acceleration and offer an optional overclocking feature to boost memory and computational performance.

Edge Computing Innovations

With the Core Ultra 200S and 200U series, Intel has introduced a line of processors dedicated to edge computing. These units are engineered to enhance performance in analytics, media processing, and AI tasks, promising significant advancements over competitive products in AI benchmarks, such as computer vision and steady diffusion.

Performance Benchmarks

Intel’s Core Ultra 9 processors excel in AI benchmarks, offering superior performance in media processing and video analytics for edge applications. These improvements underscore Intel’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of processor technology, particularly in the realms of AI and edge computing.

