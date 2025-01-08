Motorola G05 with Rs 2,000 Cashback for Jio Users Launched in India

Motorola G05 with Rs 2,000 Cashback for Jio Users Launched in India
Get the new Motorola G05 with a Rs 2,000 cashback for Jio users! Available in India from January 13. Don’t miss out!

The recently unveiled Motorola G05 is now making headlines with its robust MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC and a large 5,200mAh battery. Targeted at the tech-savvy Indian market, the smartphone offers impressive features and attractive cashback deals for Jio users. With sales set to commence on January 13, here’s a comprehensive look at what this new addition to Motorola’s G Series has to offer.

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola G05 is competitively priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration. It will be available on Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and various offline retail outlets starting from 12 PM IST on the launch date. Customers can choose from two stylish color options: Forest Green and Plum Red.

Exclusive Offers for Jio Users

Reliance Jio subscribers can benefit from an enticing cashback offer of up to Rs. 2,000. This offer is valid on the Rs. 449 prepaid plan, which also includes additional voucher benefits worth up to Rs. 3,000, enhancing the overall value for the buyers.

Key Specifications

The Motorola G05 boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display, providing a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection against scratches and drops. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM—expandable virtually up to 12GB. The internal storage of 64GB can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Camera and Additional Features

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50-megapixel main camera with Quad Pixel technology and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone’s durability is certified with an IP52 rating, ensuring dust and splash resistance. For an enhanced audio experience, the device includes dual stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity and Security

The Moto G05 offers a variety of connectivity options such as dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, adding an extra layer of security for the users.

With its affordable pricing and robust features, the Motorola G05 stands out as a promising option for smartphone users in India, especially with the added benefits for Jio customers.

Source.

Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning PC-Tablet a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.

