CES 2025: Lenovo Unveils ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 with Rollable Display – Features and Pricing

Lenovo recently introduced its latest innovation, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, at CES 2025, showcasing a groundbreaking rollable display that sets a new standard in flexible screen technology. This new laptop model features a unique 16.7-inch OLED display that can extend and retract with a simple gesture or button press.

Understanding Lenovo’s Rollable Display Technology

The centerpiece of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is its rollable display technology. This allows the screen to smoothly extend from a standard 14-inch display to an expansive 16.7-inch screen, enhancing user experience by offering a larger viewing area at a resolution of 2000 x 2350 pixels. The extension process is facilitated by motors integrated into the hinge, providing a dynamic adjustment capability. Despite the innovation, the motors are noted to produce a noticeable sound in quiet settings, which could be a minor distraction.

Advanced Features and Build Quality

Lenovo has engineered the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 with durability in mind. The rollable screen mechanism is designed to withstand at least 30,000 openings and closings of the lid hinge, and 20,000 full rolls up and down, ensuring longevity and reliability. When the screen retracts, it cleverly tucks into the chassis beneath the keyboard deck, and to conserve energy, it displays black pixels.

High-Performance Specifications

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is not just about an innovative display but also superior performance. It can be equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor, providing robust processing power suitable for both professional and personal use. Users can also opt for up to 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of DDR5x dual-channel RAM, making it capable of handling intensive tasks and multitasking with ease.

With its rollable OLED display and high-spec configurations, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 represents a significant step forward in laptop design, combining innovation with high performance. It offers a unique solution for users looking for a versatile and future-ready device.

