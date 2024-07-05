CMF by Nothing: Student Referral Program Offers Chance to Win CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, or Watch Pro 2

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, has introduced a Student Referral Program in India aimed at students nationwide. By registering on the dedicated microsite and sharing their unique referral code, students can earn points and potentially win the upcoming CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2, or CMF Watch Pro 2.

How to Participate and Win

The program is open to all students enrolled in Indian educational institutions. Participants can register on the CMF microsite, generate a personal referral code, and share it with their peers. Each successful referral earns points, with the referrer receiving one point and the referee receiving two points. The top 50 students on the leaderboard at the end of the program will win CMF products.

Prizes and Deadline

The prizes include 10 CMF Phone 1 units, 20 CMF Buds Pro 2 units, and 20 CMF Watch Pro 2 units. The deadline for accumulating points is 11:59 PM IST on July 7th, with the winners being announced on July 8th, alongside the official launch of the CMF products.

Additional Benefits and Product Launch

In addition to the chance to win prizes, the CMF Student Referral Program offers participants early access to new CMF products and exclusive discounts. The upcoming CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2, and CMF Watch Pro 2 are set to be unveiled on July 8th, with teasers highlighting features such as a customizable rear panel for the phone and interchangeable bezels for the watch.