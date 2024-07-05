Bajaj Auto Launches World’s First CNG-Powered Motorcycle: Freedom 125

Bajaj Auto, the third largest motorcycle manufacturer in India, has launched the groundbreaking Freedom 125, the world’s first compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered two-wheeler. Priced at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom), this innovative motorcycle aims to revolutionize the market with its dual-fuel capability and cost-effective operation.

Dual-Fuel Technology and Variants

The Freedom 125 boasts a unique feature—it can run on both petrol and CNG, allowing riders to switch between fuels seamlessly with a button. This bi-fuel motorcycle is available in three variants: Drum, Drum LED, and Disc LED, with prices ranging from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Performance and Efficiency

Powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine, the Freedom 125 delivers 9.5 PS of power and 9.7 Nm of torque. Bajaj Auto claims an impressive mileage of 213 kilometers per kilogram of CNG, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. The bike also boasts the longest seat in its segment, measuring 785mm.

Government Support and Launch Event

The launch event was graced by the presence of Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who highlighted the cost-effectiveness of CNG two-wheelers, with an estimated operational cost of Re 1 per kilometer. The Freedom 125 is equipped with a 2 kg CNG tank, contributing to its eco-friendly appeal.

Bajaj Auto’s Vision for Freedom

Rajiv Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Auto, emphasized that the Freedom 125 represents a departure from traditional petrol-powered motorcycles, offering a cleaner and more sustainable alternative. He expressed India’s potential to lead the world in transitioning towards cleaner fuels.

Market Potential and Development

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, shared insights into the development of the CNG bike, highlighting its potential to cater to a significant market segment that prioritizes fuel economy.

Expected Features

The Freedom 125 is anticipated to come equipped with features such as telescopic front forks, mono-link suspension, a front disc and rear drum brake setup, and a conventional fuel tank with a CNG cylinder placed beneath.