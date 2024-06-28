CMF Phone 1: India’s First with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Under ₹20,000

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is gearing up to launch the CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone in India to feature the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset. This new processor promises a significant performance boost over its predecessor, the Dimensity 7050, and boasts impressive benchmark scores.

Performance and Efficiency

The Dimensity 7300 chipset is built on a 4nm process from TSMC, resulting in improved power efficiency and longer battery life. Early benchmark tests show a score of 673,000 on AnTuTu, outperforming popular chipsets like the Snapdragon 782G and Dimensity 7050.

Features and Design

CMF has confirmed the phone will come with up to 8GB of RAM, expandable with virtual RAM. A recent teardown video revealed the phone uses SK hynix memory and includes sensors like a digital compass and motion sensors. The display is confirmed to be a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+.

Price and Availability

While the official price is yet to be announced, reliable sources indicate that the CMF Phone 1 will be priced under ₹20,000, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a high-performance device. The phone is set to launch on July 8th and will be live-streamed on cmf.tech. The launch event will also feature the CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2.

CMF’s Mission

With the CMF Phone 1, Nothing aims to bring well-designed, high-performing products to a wider audience by focusing on core features and user experience. The company is betting on the new MediaTek chipset and competitive pricing to attract consumers looking for a powerful and affordable 5G smartphone.