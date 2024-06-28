New YouTube Premium Features Aim to Improve User Experience

YouTube Premium has rolled out several new features and enhancements aimed at providing subscribers with a more customized and enjoyable viewing experience.

New Navigation and Viewing Features:

‘Jump Ahead’ Button: A new double-tap feature allows users to quickly skip to key moments in videos using AI and viewership data. Initially available on Android for US subscribers, it will soon be rolled out to iOS devices.

Android users can now multitask while watching YouTube Shorts, thanks to a picture-in-picture mode that allows them to continue browsing other apps or checking messages. Redesigned Watch Page (Web): Premium users can opt-in to test a new watch page design on the web, designed to improve navigation, content discovery, and engagement with comments.

Experimental Features for Early Access:

Smart Downloads for Shorts: This feature automatically downloads a selection of Shorts for offline viewing, ensuring users always have something to watch even without an internet connection.

Enhanced 1080p HD Video Quality: Subscribers now have access to a sharper viewing experience with improved 1080p video quality.

Ongoing Benefits for Premium Members:

These updates complement existing Premium benefits, including ad-free viewing, background playback, offline downloads for regular videos, and access to YouTube Music Premium with its extensive library and features. Additionally, a recent partnership with Garmin brings the YouTube Music app to their smartwatches.

Feedback and the Future:

YouTube encourages Premium subscribers to provide feedback on these new features and suggest future improvements through their dedicated feedback tool. With over 100 million subscribers worldwide, the platform continues to evolve to meet the demands and preferences of its growing user base.