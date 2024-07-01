CMF Phone 1 Set to Disrupt Mid-Range Market with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Power

CMF by Nothing, a sub-brand of the UK-based tech startup Nothing, has officially confirmed that its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset. This powerful 8-core processor, built on a 4nm process by TSMC, positions the phone as a strong contender in the competitive sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

Powerful Performance at an Affordable Price

The Dimensity 7300 chipset is a significant upgrade over the processors typically found in this price range, such as the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 or Dimensity 7050. This could potentially make the CMF Phone 1 a game-changer, offering high-end performance at a fraction of the cost. While the official price hasn’t been announced, leaks suggest it could be around Rs 15,999 with bank offers.

Features and Design

In addition to the Dimensity 7300 and AMOLED screen confirmation, CMF has hinted at a removable back and offered glimpses of potential black and orange color options. Early benchmarks indicate that the Dimensity 7300 outperforms competitors like the Snapdragon 782G, Dimensity 7050, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, suggesting a smooth and responsive user experience.

Launch Date and Additional Products

The CMF Phone 1 is set to launch on July 8 in India, alongside the Watch Pro 2 smartwatch and Buds Pro 2 earphones. The event will be streamed live on cmf.tech. Teasers for the Buds Pro 2 showcase a unique smart dial for music control, while the CMF Watch Pro 2 is expected to offer customizable watch faces.

Potential Market Disruption

With its powerful processor and aggressive pricing strategy, the CMF Phone 1 has the potential to disrupt the mid-range smartphone market. If the leaks and benchmarks hold true, consumers could soon have access to a high-performance smartphone at an incredibly affordable price.