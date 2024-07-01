Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 & Buds 3: What to Expect at Samsung Unpacked 2024

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, streaming live on July 10th at 6:30 PM IST, promises a slew of new devices. Pre-bookings are already open in India for the expected stars: the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3 series. But the event may hold more surprises, including a Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Sharper Edges, Powerful Specs

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to feature sharp edges reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 4,400mAh battery, and a triple rear camera system (50MP + 12MP + 10MP). A starting price of $1,899.99 (₹1,58,504) is likely.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Sleek Clamshell Foldable

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is anticipated to sport AMOLED screens, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 4,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup (50MP + 12MP). It may start at $1,099.99(₹91,765).

Galaxy Watch 7: Health Tracking and More

The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, powered by a 3nm chipset. It’s likely to offer various health tracking features, 15W charging, and IP68 water resistance. Prices could start at $299(₹24,944).

Galaxy Watch Ultra: A Rugged New Option

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Watch Ultra, a rugged smartwatch with a squircle design, a 3nm processor, a 590mAh battery, and additional features compared to the Watch 7. It might start at $699(₹58,315).

Galaxy Buds 3 Series: Stem-like Design, ANC

The Galaxy Buds 3 series may include the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. The Buds 3 could feature a stem-like design. Both are expected to offer Bluetooth 5.4, active noise cancellation (ANC), and an IP57 rating.

Galaxy Ring: Smart Ring with Health Tracking

The Galaxy Ring is rumored to be a smart ring with various health monitoring sensors (ECG, heart rate, sleep tracking) and support for wireless transactions via Samsung Pay. It might be priced between $300(₹25,028) and $350(₹29,199).