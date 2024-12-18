Code Assist Supercharged: Third-Party Tools Enhance Google’s AI Coding Assistant

Google's Code Assist gets third-party tool integration, boosting developer productivity by connecting to Jira, Git, Sentry, and more. Google Cloud partners can now build tools for the platform.

Google has introduced third-party tool integration for Code Assist, its enterprise-focused AI code completion service. This enhancement allows developers to access real-time data and information from external applications within their coding environment.

Streamlining Developer Workflows

Previously known as Duet AI, Code Assist leverages Google’s Gemini AI models to reason over and modify large code sections. Available as plug-ins for popular development environments like VS Code and JetBrains, it now supports tools that minimize distractions and context switching by integrating various technologies directly into the coding interface.

Expanding Functionality through Third-Party Tools

Initially launched in April, Code Assist is now expanding its capabilities through third-party tools. These tools, available in private preview, enable developers to interact with external services and retrieve valuable information without leaving their coding environment. For instance, developers can access Jira issue comments, identify the last person to modify a file in Git, or view recent site issues from Sentry.

Partner Ecosystem and Availability

Currently, Google is collaborating with Google Cloud partners to develop tools for Code Assist. Launch partners include GitLab, GitHub, Sentry.io, Atlassian Rovo, Snyk, and Google Docs. Interested Google Cloud partners can contact their partner managers to participate in tool development.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Code Assist directly competes with GitHub’s Copilot Enterprise, which offers similar extension capabilities. However, Google emphasizes Code Assist’s unique strengths, such as support for on-premises codebases. This year has seen significant enhancements to Code Assist, including improved code transformation features and an enterprise plan with customized code suggestions based on private code repositories.

Despite ongoing concerns regarding security, copyright, and reliability surrounding coding tools, developer adoption remains high. A recent GitHub poll indicated that the majority of developers utilize AI tools in some capacity. GitHub itself reported over 1.8 million paying users and more than 50,000 business customers for Copilot in April.