Realme 14x Launched in India: Price, Specs & First Look

Realme 14x launched in India with stunning features, competitive price, and sleek design. Check out its specs, price, and first impressions here!

Realme has introduced a new addition to its smartphone lineup, directly entering the market with the Realme 14x. This model notably skips the “13” designation, positioning itself as the successor to the Realme 12x. The Realme 14x distinguishes itself as a pioneering device in its category, offering features typically reserved for higher-end models, all while maintaining an accessible price point. Let’s delve into the details of this new release.

Technical Specifications and Features

The Realme 14x features a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels. It boasts a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a responsive 240Hz instant touch sampling rate, with peak brightness reaching 625 nits.

At its core, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with an ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It offers configurations of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. Additionally, it supports up to 10GB of virtual RAM.

The Realme 14x comes equipped with Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, and Realme promises two generations of Android version upgrades for this model. For photography enthusiasts, the Realme 14x offers a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device is powered by a robust 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The dimensions of the phone are 165.7 x 76.2 x 7.94mm, and it weighs 197 grams.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a 200 percent ultra volume mode and supports Air Gestures.