ColorOS 15 (Android 15) Update Available for Select Oppo Devices

Discover which Oppo devices are eligible for the ColorOS 15 update based on Android 15, including new features and rollout dates.

The launch of ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, marks a significant advancement for Oppo devices, incorporating various new features and enhancements. This update introduces the Trinity Engine, Flux Themes, HyperBoost, and numerous AI tools, each designed to elevate the user experience significantly.

Gradual Rollout Across Devices

Since its initial release in November 2024, ColorOS 15 has been progressively reaching eligible Oppo smartphones and tablets. The process of tracking which devices have received the update can be challenging due to the phased nature of the rollout. Below is a comprehensive list of the Oppo devices that are currently receiving the stable ColorOS 15 update:

Oppo Reno12 FS 5G

Oppo Reno11 5G

Oppo Reno12 5G

Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno12 F 5G

Oppo Reno11 F 5G

Oppo Reno11 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

Oppo F27

Oppo F25 Pro 5G

Oppo K12x 5G

Oppo A80 5G

Oppo A60 5G

Oppo A3 5G

Oppo A3 Pro 5G

Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Pad 3 Pro

Oppo Pad 2

These devices have begun receiving the stable iteration of ColorOS 15, with full deployment across different regions expected to take from several days to a few weeks.

Upcoming Updates and Timeline

For those whose devices are not yet listed, the official rollout timeline for future updates is as follows:

Q1 2025:

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Reno11 A

Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno10 5G

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G

Q2 2025:

Oppo Reno12 FS

Oppo Reno12 F

Oppo Reno11 FS

Oppo Reno8 T 5G

Oppo Reno8 T

Oppo F23 5G

This list will be updated periodically as more devices begin receiving the ColorOS 15 update. Check back regularly for the latest information.

