Oppo Find N5 Teased as the Thinnest Foldable Flagship

The anticipation is building as Oppo prepares to unveil the Oppo Find N5, the latest installment in its innovative foldable lineup. Slated for a February release, this device is poised to succeed the Oppo Find N3 from last year. According to the company’s recent teasers, the Oppo Find N5 is set to revolutionize the market with its ultra-slim profile, potentially establishing it as the thinnest flagship foldable to date.

Thinness at the Forefront

Recent teasers from Pete Lau highlight the Find N5’s most distinctive feature: its remarkable thinness. Positioned to outshine the Honor Magic V3—the current record holder for the slimmest foldable with a thickness of 4.35mm—the Find N5 aims to trim down even further, targeting a thickness range between 3.5mm to 4mm. This strategic focus on slimness underscores Oppo’s commitment to blending style with advanced technology.

Advanced Materials and Global Ambitions

Further enhancing its appeal, the Find N5 will incorporate a durable titanium alloy hinge, ensuring robustness without compromising on elegance. In an intriguing twist, the device is rumored to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 for its international release, expanding its reach across global markets.

Cutting-Edge Specifications

On the technical front, the Find N5 is expected to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, providing top-tier performance. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple 50 MP rear camera setup, designed to capture stunning images with precision. The device also boasts a substantial 5,900 mAh battery, supporting both 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, facilitating quick and efficient power-ups.

