Comprehensive Guide: Utilize UPI for Payments via WhatsApp Pay in India

WhatsApp has significantly expanded its payment services, allowing over 500 million users in India to utilize WhatsApp Pay via Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This upgrade comes after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) lifted the earlier restrictions that limited the service to 100 million users.

Introduction of WhatsApp Pay UPI to All Users

Previously restricted, WhatsApp Pay, the payment feature of the globally popular messaging platform, has received approval from NPCI to offer UPI services to its entire user base in India. This development ensures that every WhatsApp user in India can now enjoy the full benefits of UPI for seamless transactions.

Key Expansion and User Cap Adjustments

The rollout began with stringent caps set by NPCI to manage the demands of India’s vast digital payments landscape while maintaining security and performance standards. Over time, these caps were adjusted as the system’s capacity for handling user traffic and compliance standards were proven effective. By November 2022, the user limit had increased to 100 million, preparing WhatsApp Pay for a broader rollout.

Impact on Digital Payments in India

The removal of the user cap is a significant step towards supporting India’s vision of a cashless economy. It allows WhatsApp Pay to compete strongly in the UPI ecosystem, challenging other leading services like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

Extended Compliance Deadlines for Market Leaders

Simultaneously, NPCI has postponed the deadline for market cap compliance, which restricts any single UPI service from processing more than 30% of total UPI transactions. The extension to December 31, 2026, offers additional time for dominant providers to adhere to these regulations.

Using WhatsApp Pay for Merchant Transactions To make a payment: