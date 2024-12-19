Consistent Infosystems Launches Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand

Consistent Infosystems launches the Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand, a foldable and portable stand made of premium Aluminium Alloy for enhanced ergonomics and productivity.

Consistent Infosystems, a leading name in India’s rapidly evolving IT & Surveillance landscape, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand. Designed with the modern professional and student in mind, this stand seamlessly merges functionality, durability, and aesthetics to create an enhanced workspace experience.

Ergonomic Design for Enhanced Productivity

Crafted from premium Aluminium Alloy, the Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand prioritizes stability and longevity. Its sleek and modern design complements any workspace while ensuring robust support for laptops and tablets. The stand’s foldable and portable design caters to the dynamic needs of today’s users, allowing for effortless transitions between workspaces, whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

Recognizing the importance of ergonomics, Consistent Infosystems has incorporated six adjustable height levels, ranging from 6cm to 15cm. This adjustability empowers users to customize their viewing angle, promoting a healthy posture and reducing the risk of neck and back strain often associated with prolonged laptop use. By prioritizing user comfort, the Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand contributes to increased productivity and overall well-being.

Versatility and Portability Redefined

The Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand caters to a wide range of users with its ability to support laptops and tablets up to 15.6 inches. Its lightweight structure, weighing a mere 207g, coupled with compact dimensions of 255x45x13mm when folded, makes it an ideal companion for professionals and students who are constantly on the move.

Despite its lightweight design, the stand doesn’t compromise on stability. Silicone rubber grips ensure that devices remain securely in place, preventing accidental slips and falls. This thoughtful design element provides users with peace of mind, allowing them to focus on their tasks without worrying about the safety of their valuable devices.

A Commitment to Innovation and User Satisfaction

“At Consistent Infosystems, we are driven by a deep understanding of the evolving needs of today’s tech-savvy users,” stated Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems. “The Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand is a testament to our commitment to delivering products that enhance productivity and prioritize user comfort. By combining premium materials, portability, and ergonomic benefits, we have created a must-have accessory for professionals, students, and anyone seeking an efficient and comfortable workspace.”

Availability and Pricing

The Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand is competitively priced at an MRP of ₹1050/-, making it an accessible and valuable addition to any workspace. Customers can purchase the stand through Consistent’s official website (https://consistent.in/) and authorized retail partners across India. For any inquiries, customers can reach out to Consistent Infosystems via email at marketing@consistent.in or contact their helpline at 1800-1034-593.