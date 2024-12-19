Announcing ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI: A Compact Powerhouse with Intel Core Ultra Processors and Microsoft Copilot+

Explore the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, Microsoft Copilot+, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and exceptional AI performance.

ASUS has introduced the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI, the first mini PC to feature Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) integrated with Microsoft Copilot+. Designed for business, entertainment, and industrial applications, this mini PC brings advanced AI capabilities and exceptional performance in a compact form factor.

Revolutionizing AI Mini PCs with Intel Core Ultra Processors

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), delivering a remarkable 120 platform TOPS. The multi-architecture design integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU technologies, with the NPU offering 48 TOPS for 3X the AI performance of previous models. This performance boost, paired with lower power consumption, makes it ideal for edge computing, IoT, and commercial applications.

Advanced GPU Performance with Intel Arc Graphics

Equipped with an Intel® Arc™ GPU, the mini PC delivers up to 67 TOPS. Its Xe2 Architecture, coupled with Xe Super Scaling (XeSS) technology and Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX), ensures superior gaming and content creation capabilities. Additionally, the device features LPDDR5x memory, providing up to 1.5X the bandwidth of traditional DDR5, ensuring faster and more efficient performance.

Copilot+ Integration for AI-Driven Productivity

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI includes a dedicated Copilot+ button, granting quick access to AI tools for enhanced Windows experiences. Powered by Windows 11, the system allows users to interact effortlessly via voice commands using built-in microphones and speakers supported by Smart Amp technology. The integration of Copilot boosts creativity and productivity, offering instant answers and inspiration from both local and web sources.

Designed for Reliability and Sustainability

Built for continuous 24/7 operation, the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI features robust thermal management and comprehensive security with Secure Boot, Trusted Platform Module (TPM), and fingerprint recognition. Additionally, its design aligns with EPEAT Climate+ energy standards, ensuring energy efficiency and sustainability.

Space-Saving Design with Diverse Applications

Housed in a 0.6-liter chassis with a height of only 34mm, the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI balances a compact footprint with high performance. Its toolless-access design ensures easy upgrades, making it an excellent choice for demanding workloads across IoT and edge computing environments.

Ultrafast Connectivity for Seamless Integration

The mini PC offers exceptional connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and Thunderbolt 4. These features ensure ultrafast data transfers and compatibility with various devices, making it suitable for professional and industrial settings.

Availability and Pricing

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI is expected to redefine mini PC capabilities with its innovative features. For pricing and availability, contact your local ASUS representative.