Corning and Optiemus Infracom Launch India’s First Cover Glass Finishing Facility in Tamil Nadu

Corning Incorporated and Optiemus Infracom Limited today announced the commencement of construction for the Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (BIG Tech) facility in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant step in the development of India’s first cover glass finishing facility for mobile consumer electronics.

The partnership between Corning, a global leader in material science, and Optiemus Infracom, a prominent Indian telecommunications and manufacturing company, aims to address the increasing demand for high-quality cover glass in India. The facility is situated at the SIPCOT Pillaipakkam Industrial Park in the Kanchipuram District.

A Strategic Move to Bolster Local Manufacturing

The establishment of the BIG Tech facility is expected to enhance local supply chains and significantly boost employment opportunities in the region. According to David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager at Corning Gorilla Glass, this move demonstrates a mutual commitment to supporting technological advancement in the Indian market.

Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman at Optiemus Infracom, emphasized that the venture aligns with the Indian government’s Make in India initiative and is aimed at delivering high-quality technological products domestically.

Economic and Technological Impacts

The new facility is expected to create substantial job opportunities, contributing to Tamil Nadu’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, as stated by T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions, and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu.

MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed pride in welcoming this significant investment, which he believes will reinforce the state’s role as a hub for innovation and technological growth. The facility not only aims to meet local demands but also positions Tamil Nadu on the global industrial map.

Forward-Looking Statements

Corning and Optiemus acknowledge that the project involves certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors such as global economic trends, geopolitical risks, market conditions, and supply chain dynamics are among the considerations that could potentially impact the future success of this venture.

The completion of this facility represents a strategic enhancement to the manufacturing capabilities within India, promising to support both local and international demands for high-quality, durable cover glass.