Xiaomi Launches New Color Options for Redmi Note 13 5G Series with Updated HyperOS

Xiaomi has introduced new color options for its Redmi Note 13 5G series, adding Scarlet Red for the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Chromatic Purple for the Redmi Note 13 5G, paired with the latest Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

Scarlet Red: Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in Scarlet Red offers a vivid color option to consumers, featuring a Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 Processor for high performance. It is equipped with a 200-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), promising clear images under various conditions. The phone also includes a 1.5K AMOLED display and a 5100 mAh battery with 67W turbocharging, allowing for a quick charge. Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint sensor, adding to its user-friendly features. It is available at an introductory price of INR 21,999, with additional bank discounts making it more accessible.

Chromatic Purple: Redmi Note 13 5G

The Chromatic Purple variant of the Redmi Note 13 5G highlights its slim design at just 7.6mm thick and a weight of 173.5g, making it highly portable. The model features a 108MP camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor for robust 5G connectivity. It is priced at INR 15,499 after discounts, providing a cost-effective option for users looking for advanced features.

Enhanced Software with Xiaomi HyperOS

The Redmi Note 13 series comes equipped with Xiaomi’s HyperOS, optimized for performance across various devices. This operating system supports extensive hardware and software integration, ensuring smooth operation for a wide range of applications.

Availability

The new color variants are available starting today through Xiaomi’s official website, major e-commerce platforms, Mi Home stores, and authorized retail partners. Promotional bank offers include discounts on major credit and debit cards, further reducing the purchase price for customers.