Sony India Launches ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S Wireless Microphones

Sony India has expanded its microphone lineup with the introduction of the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones, designed to enhance audio recording for video content creators.

Key Highlights:

High-quality sound pickup with reduced noise

Versatile connectivity options

Compact and lightweight design with a charging case included

Product Details

High-Quality Sound Pickup with Reduced Noise

The ECM-W3 features a two-channel receiver and two microphones, while the ECM-W3S includes a one-channel receiver and one microphone. Both models are equipped with noise-cut and low-cut filters to minimize unwanted noise. A windscreen further reduces noise caused by wind or breath, ensuring clear audio capture even in challenging environments.

Versatile Connectivity

The ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S are compatible with Sony cameras through the Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe, as well as other devices via USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio output. This flexibility allows content creators to connect the microphones to various devices, including cameras, smartphones, and PCs.

Compact and Lightweight Design

Weighing only 17g, the ECM-W3 microphones are compact and portable, making them ideal for on-the-go recording. The included charging case ensures the microphones are ready for use at any time. The design is dust and moisture-resistant, suitable for outdoor usage.

Additional Features

Noise Reduction : Equipped with a noise-cut filter and a low-cut filter for improved audio clarity.

: Equipped with a noise-cut filter and a low-cut filter for improved audio clarity. Compatibility : Compatible with a wide range of devices through USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio output.

: Compatible with a wide range of devices through USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio output. Battery Life : Provides up to 6 hours of continuous use on a full charge.

: Provides up to 6 hours of continuous use on a full charge. Charging Case: Portable charging case included for convenience.

Pricing and Availability

The ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S microphones will be available from 30th May 2024 across Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, authorized dealers, and online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.