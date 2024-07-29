DTDC Launches Drone Delivery Service with Skye Air Mobility on 35th Anniversary

DTDC Express Ltd., a leading Indian logistics provider, celebrated its 35th anniversary by launching a new drone delivery service in partnership with Skye Air Mobility. The inaugural drone flight successfully delivered a package from Bilaspur to Gurgaon Sector 92, covering 7.5 km in 3-4 minutes, compared to the usual 15-minute road route.

This initiative aims to enhance DTDC’s last-mile delivery capabilities, leveraging Skye Air’s advanced drone technology. It promises faster, more efficient deliveries while reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

DTDC CEO, Abhishek Chakraborty, stated, “Our partnership with Skye Air marks a significant milestone in redefining last-mile delivery. We aim to leverage our leadership position to enhance our digital capabilities and drive growth across various logistics sectors.”

Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Skye Air, emphasized the potential of drone technology to revolutionize urban logistics: “By integrating drones into the delivery network, we can enhance delivery speed, efficiency, and sustainability. Each drone delivery can save over 520 grams of CO2 emissions compared to traditional methods.”

After the successful Gurgaon launch, DTDC plans to expand the drone delivery service to other key locations across India.

DTDC’s Commitment to Innovation

The drone delivery service is the latest in a series of innovative solutions implemented by DTDC. The company has previously introduced the MyDTDC app, India’s first logistics app; DTDCShipAssure, India’s first 100% money-back guarantee for express premium shipments; and Smile Code Delivery, India’s first OTP-based logistics delivery.