Dyson OnTrac Headphones: Customizable ANC, Premium Sound, and 55-Hour Battery Life

Dyson, renowned for its innovative technology, has launched its second active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones, Dyson OnTrac, globally. Following the unique Dyson Zone with its air purification visor, the OnTrac focuses solely on delivering high-quality audio and comfort.

Crafted for Comfort and Style

Dyson emphasizes the OnTrac’s use of premium materials and high-end finishes to ensure a comfortable wearing experience. The headphones are poised to rival top-tier offerings like Apple AirPods Max, Sony, and Bose, and willbe available in four stylish colourways: CNB Copper, CNC Aluminum, CNC Black Nickel, and Ceramic Cinnabar.

Pricing and Availability

While the Dyson OnTrac is currently priced at $500 (approximately ₹41,000) in the US, an official launch date and price for India are yet to be confirmed. However, expectations are high for a swift introduction to the Indian market.

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer at Dyson, stated, “With over 30 years of experience in aeroacoustics, we’ve mastered sound physics… Our first over-ear audio-only headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, exceptional sound quality, and all-day comfort through unique materials, design, and customization.”

Cutting-Edge Specifications

The Dyson OnTrac headphones boast impressive features:

ANC with Real-Time Tracking: Active noise cancellation of up to 40dB, with real-time external noise monitoring via the MyDyson App.

Active noise cancellation of up to 40dB, with real-time external noise monitoring via the MyDyson App. High-Fidelity Audio: 40mm speaker drivers covering a wide frequency range from 6 to 21,000Hz.

40mm speaker drivers covering a wide frequency range from 6 to 21,000Hz. Customizable Style: Over 2000 colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, crafted from soft microfiber and high-grade foam.

Over 2000 colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, crafted from soft microfiber and high-grade foam. Ergonomic Design: Multi-pivot gimbal arms and strategically placed battery for balanced weight distribution.

Multi-pivot gimbal arms and strategically placed battery for balanced weight distribution. Intuitive Controls: Joystick for easy track navigation, pause/play, and more.

Joystick for easy track navigation, pause/play, and more. Long-lasting Battery: Up to 55 hours of battery life, even with ANC enabled.

Dyson’s OnTrac headphones are a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and engineering excellence. By combining premium design, customizable style, and advanced audio technology, Dyson aims to redefine the headphone experience. As audiophiles and tech enthusiasts eagerly await the OnTrac’s arrival in India, it’s clear that Dyson is set to make a significant impact on the premium headphone market.