HP Unleashes AI Power with OmniBook Ultra, OmniStudio X AIO PCs, and AI Software

HP has introduced a new lineup of AI-powered devices, including the HP OmniBook Ultra AI PC, the OmniStudio X AIO Desktop PCs, and a suite of AI software enhancements. The company revealed these innovations at the HP Imagine AI 2024 event, showcasing its commitment to advancing AI technology for consumers and businesses.

HP OmniBook Ultra AI PC: A Powerful and Eco-Conscious Laptop

The HP OmniBook Ultra is a 14-inch laptop with a 2.2K multitouch IPS display. It’s equipped with AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 CPU, boasting 55 TOPS of AI performance, and integrated Radeon 800M graphics. The device is designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating up to 90% recycled metals and 5% ocean-bound plastics.

Connectivity features include two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Ultra also features a 9MP camera enhanced by the Poly Camera Pro app and Windows Studio Effects, quad speakers with DTS Ultra, and a weight of 3.48 pounds.

HP OmniStudio X AIO Desktop PCs: Versatile and Sustainable All-in-One Computers

The HP OmniStudio X AIO Desktop PCs are available in 27-inch and 31.5-inch models, both boasting a 4K screen, 5MP camera, Poly Studio audio, and adaptive audio. These models are also environmentally conscious, constructed with 25% recycled metals and 35% post-consumer recycled plastics, and hold EPEAT Gold with Climate+ and ENERGY STAR certifications. The OmniStudio X 31.5 is the first AI All-in-One to receive IMAX Enhanced certification.

These AIOs are powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and offer an optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU (6GB GDDR6). Their design is adaptable, with a height-adjustable stand and USB Type-C with DP-in/out, supporting video, audio, data, and peripherals. The PCs also include AI-powered wellness features like screen time and distance reminders, and presence sensing for privacy.

AI Software Ecosystem: Collaborating for Enhanced AI Experiences

HP is actively collaborating with software developers to improve AI solutions for both consumers and businesses. The HP AI Companion will receive future updates, integrating Beautiful.ai and Polymer for productivity, and Luminar Neo for creative editing. Additionally, HP is partnering with Omnibridge, Loccus.ai, and Virtual Sapiens to offer accessible AI experiences on HP AI PCs.

Z by HP AI Studio: Empowering AI Application Development

HP is enhancing the Z by HP AI Studio to streamline and secure AI application deployment. The integration of Galileo into Z by HP AI Studio allows users to detect and correct hallucinations, drift, and bias in their models, ensuring accurate and unbiased results.

Pricing and Availability