Elista Expands Dishwasher Line, Targeting Indian Homes

Wlista, a consumer technology brand under TeknoDome, has launched a new line of dishwashers designed for Indian households. The models, EDC12P, EDC12SS, and EDC12SP, are intended to tackle the challenge of cleaning sticky, ghee-laden utensils common in Indian cuisine.

The dishwashers feature multiple wash programs to cater to different types of utensils and cleaning needs. Elista claims the machines remove up to 99.9% of germs, including common bacteria.

Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, stated, “Elista has consistently met the evolving demands of Indian consumers. Our new dishwashers combine technology with affordable pricing to provide superior cleaning performance while remaining accessible to a wider audience.”

Features and Availability

The dishwashers sport a sleek design with an intuitive control panel and LED display. A child lock feature is included for safety. Elista highlights the energy efficiency of the models, stating they are A++ rated.

The dishwashers will be available on Flipkart.com and Amazon.in, as well as through Elista’s network of nearly 15,000 retail outlets across India. The EDC12P starts at Rs. 21,499, with the EDC12SS priced at Rs. 25,999 and the EDC 12 SP at Rs. 24,499.

Elista’s Growth Trajectory

Elista’s product portfolio includes a range of appliances and electronics. The company has recently launched high-performance air conditioners and aims to expand to 50 countries by 2025, targeting a global revenue of ₹1,500 crore by the end of the same year.