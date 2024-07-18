Google Pixel 9 Launch: A Closer Look at Design, Features, and AI Advancements

Google is gearing up to unveil its latest Pixel 9 series of smartphones at the Made By Google event on August 13. The event, scheduled to be streamed live on YouTube, is expected to showcase significant design changes, enhanced camera capabilities, and advanced AI features in the new Pixel lineup.

Design Overhaul

The Pixel 9 series is rumored to undergo a design transformation. Leaked images hint at a shift from curved edges to a flat frame design, giving the phones a fresh look. The camera module, now a floating island-style, will be detached from the frame, replacing the visor design seen in the Pixel 8 series. These changes, coupled with vibrant new color options like the speculated “Peony” pink, mark a bold aesthetic shift for the Pixel lineup.

Display Upgrades

The display is also expected to get an upgrade, with the Pixel 9 series continuing to use Samsung’s OLED panels, specifically the improved M14 OLED. This new panel promises increased brightness and durability, enhancing the visual experience.

Camera Enhancements

Google Pixel phones are renowned for their camera capabilities, and the Pixel 9 series is expected to continue this legacy. The primary camera sensor might be larger, possibly featuring a variable aperture lens. Pro models are expected to include a triple camera setup with enhancements to the ultrawide and telephoto lenses. The return of the temperature sensor, first introduced with the Pixel 8 Pro, is also anticipated.

Performance Boost

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 series could debut Google’s latest Tensor G4 processor. Despite being based on Samsung’s Exynos chips, the Tensor G4 promises significant improvements in performance and efficiency. It will also include a new modem, the Samsung Modem 5400, supporting faster and more power-efficient connectivity, including 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) for satellite-based communication.

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

One of the most exciting upgrades is the switch from optical to ultrasonic fingerprint scanners. The Pixel 9 series is rumored to use Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 scanner, the same model found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This change is expected to address the longstanding issues with under-display fingerprint sensors, promising faster and more reliable unlocking.

AI-Powered Features

A standout feature in the upcoming Pixel 9 is expected to be the introduction of “Pixel Screenshots,” a new AI functionality that echoes Microsoft’s Recall feature but with enhanced security measures. Unlike Recall, which faced criticism for privacy issues, Pixel Screenshots will only process manually taken screenshots. This feature will add metadata like app names and web links, processed by a local AI, likely the new multimodal Gemini Nano. Users will be able to search their screenshots by content or even ask an AI bot questions about them. Importantly, users will have the option to disable AI processing, ensuring privacy control.

Additionally, the “Studio” feature, potentially an extension of the Creative Assistant app, is expected to allow users to create stickers and generate images using AI. This could be a versatile tool for creative expression, further enhancing the appeal of the Pixel 9.

The Made by Google Event

The “Made by Google” keynote is set to begin at 10 AM PT on August 13 and will be streamed live on YouTube, giving tech enthusiasts worldwide a front-row seat to the unveiling. While Google has kept specific details under wraps, the teasers suggest significant innovations, particularly in AI features integrated into the Pixel 9 devices.