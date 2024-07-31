HONOR Magic6 Pro to Launch in India on August 2nd

HONOR is launching its flagship smartphone, the Magic6 Pro, in India on August 2nd. The phone has received five DXOMARK Gold labels for its performance and features.

HONOR is set to launch its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the HONOR Magic6 Pro, in the Indian market on August 2nd, 2024, at 12:30 PM IST. The phone has already received recognition, earning five DXOMARK 2024 Gold labels for its camera, audio, display, and battery performance.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro’s launch in India marks the company’s entry into the country’s competitive premium smartphone segment. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, the company’s official website (www.explorehonor.com), and select offline stores.

The DXOMARK Gold labels awarded to the Magic6 Pro highlight its strong performance across various categories, including rear and selfie cameras, audio quality, display vibrancy, and battery life. This recognition underscores HONOR’s commitment to innovation and delivering a high-quality user experience.

HONOR Magic6 Pro: A Flagship Smartphone with DXOMARK Gold Labels Arrives in India on August 2nd