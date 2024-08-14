Eloelo Marks India’s 78th Independence Day with Special Bonus

Eloelo celebrates India's 78th Independence Day with 78 bonus diamonds for the first 1 lakh users buying diamond packs. Empower creators and celebrate the spirit of India!

Eloelo, a prominent live social media platform in India, is commemorating the nation’s 78th Independence Day with a unique gesture to boost the creator economy. From August 13th to 15th, the first 1 lakh users purchasing diamond packs on Eloelo will receive a bonus of 78 diamonds.

Empowering Creators

This bonus offer is designed to support and strengthen the creator community. Users can utilize these bonus diamonds to actively engage with their favorite creators through activities like participating in creator battles, sending gifts and stickers, thus enhancing their overall experience on the platform.

Celebrating India’s Spirit

Saurabh Pandey, the Founder & CEO of Eloelo, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative. He stated, “As a Made-In-India Live Social Entertainment Platform, Eloelo aimed to create something special for its users on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day. This offer of 78 bonus diamonds to our first 1 lakh users is our way of delighting our users and contributing to the creator economy of India. We’ve also introduced special virtual gifts for this Independence Day that users can share with their favorite creators.”