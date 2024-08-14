Realme Introduces Groundbreaking Charging and Display Technologies

Realme unveils groundbreaking 320W SuperSonic Charge technology, promising to fully charge a smartphone in just 4 minutes 30 seconds. Discover other industry-first innovations like the folded battery and AirGap Voltage Transformer.

Realme has made a significant announcement at its 828 Fan Festival in China, unveiling the 320W SuperSonic Charge technology and other industry-first innovations.

320W SuperSonic Charge: Unmatched Charging Speed

The company asserts that its 320W SuperSonic Charge is currently the world’s fastest charging technology. It can reportedly fully charge ae smartphone in an astonishing 4 minutes and 30 seconds. Realme further claims that the 320W charger can charge a device to 26% in just one minute and over 50% in under two minutes.

World’s First Folded Battery for Smartphones

In addition to the record-breaking charging technology, Realme also introduced a folded battery with a capacity of 4,420 mAh. Each cell in this battery is less than 3mm thick but offers a 10% increase in capacity compared to traditional designs. This marks the world’s first quad-cell smartphone battery.

First AirGap Voltage Transformer

Realme also unveiled the industry’s first “AirGap” Voltage Transformer for smartphones. This technology uses advanced contact-free electromagnetic conversion to ensure that high voltage remains isolated from the battery in case of severe faults, creating a virtually risk-free charging link. It reduces voltage to just 20V to protect the battery while maintaining high conversion efficiency and thermal management, allowing the 320W SuperSonic Charge to achieve an impressive power efficiency of approximately 98%.

Additional Innovations

Besides fast charging, Realme also showcased the industry’s first solid-state button with sliding functionality for intuitive camera controls and the world’s first anti-reflective display for smartphones inspired by the structure of a moth’s eye. This innovative display reduces reflections by up to 80%, providing a paper-like texture for comfortable viewing.

Realme’s latest announcements highlight their commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. With the introduction of the 320W SuperSonic Charge, folded battery, AirGap Voltage Transformer, and innovative display technology, Realme is poised to redefine the user experience and set new industry standards.