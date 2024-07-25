Embracing a New Era of Work with AI: The Capgemini and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 Partnership

Capgemini and Microsoft partner to UNLEASH A NEW ERA OF WORK with Copilot for Microsoft 365. This AI-powered solution enhances productivity, streamlines workflows, and fosters innovation, transforming how businesses operate.

Capgemini envisions a future where artificial intelligence (AI) revolutionizes the workplace, boosting productivity, agility, and creativity. This vision involves creating a seamless collaboration between humans and intelligent machines to drive business and societal value.

Harnessing Generative AI for Business Transformation

Capgemini leverages generative AI technology solutions, such as Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, to UNLEASH A NEW ERA OF WORK. This tool is not merely seen as an enabler, but as a catalyst for comprehensive business transformation. The focus is on creating a human-centric workplace where employees are empowered to be productive, innovative, and bring their ideas to life.

A Holistic Approach to Transformation

Capgemini offers a complete transformation journey, drawing upon its extensive experience and expertise in people, processes, data, and technology. This approach aims to maximize the business value derived from Copilot for Microsoft 365. The process includes collaborating closely with teams to develop strategic roadmaps, deliver relevant business use cases, and assess technical readiness for scalable and secure implementation.

Integrating AI into Everyday Applications

Capgemini’s deployment of Copilot for Microsoft 365 reflects its commitment to driving transformative change. This innovative AI tool seamlessly integrates with everyday applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Microsoft Teams. It harnesses the power of large language models combined with user data to enhance creativity, streamline workflows, and elevate the quality of output. Mundane tasks can be automated, complex processes simplified, and employees can focus on higher-value activities and drive innovation at scale.

Realizing the Benefits of Copilot: A Case Study

In a recent engagement with a leading energy and utilities client, Capgemini explored the benefits of Copilot for Microsoft 365 through the Early Access Program (EAP). By granting employees access to Copilot, the client aimed to boost adoption, quantify business benefits, and evaluate the feasibility of a wider rollout. With Capgemini’s guidance, the client successfully leveraged Copilot to enhance productivity and foster innovation within their teams.