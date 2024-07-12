Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs Launch in India, Redefining Productivity and Creativity with AI

Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs have officially arrived in India, available for pre-order as of today. The latest Surface Laptop and Surface Pro models are poised to revolutionize user experience, seamlessly blending high performance with cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Power and Performance

With prices starting at Rs 1,13,900, these devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, ensuring swift responsiveness and impressive battery life. The integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) are the true stars, boasting a staggering 45 trillion operations per second to enable next-level AI experiences.

Transformative AI Experiences

Shruti Bhatia, Country Manager for Modern Work & Surface in India & South Asia, highlights the transformative potential of AI PCs, stating that they will empower users to achieve unprecedented levels of productivity, creativity, and communication.

Key AI-Powered Features

Cocreator: This exclusive feature to Copilot+ PCs allows users to turn creative visions into reality using simple text prompts. It seamlessly integrates with apps like Paint, enabling users to sketch or use touch controls to translate their ideas into visuals that learn and adapt in real-time.

Live Captions: This feature, previously available on Windows, now comes to Surface Copilot+ PCs, offering real-time translation of audio and video content. It enables users to understand international content and multilingual meetings effortlessly.

Elevated Audio & Video: AI-powered enhancements ensure users look and sound their best. The Surface Pro features a wide-angle lens and 4K video recording, while the Surface Laptop offers AI-enhanced audio with Dolby Atmos and Studio Mics for crystal-clear communication.

Pre-Order and Exclusive Offers

Pre-orders for the Surface Copilot+ PCs are open until August 5, 2024, at major retailers like Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and select multi-brand stores. Early adopters can receive a free Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset (worth Rs 14,999) and a complimentary one-month subscription to Microsoft 365 and PC Game Pass.