Experience the Power of Z50II: High-End Performance for Individual Expression

Nikon Z50II: Capture stunning 4K video, AI-powered portraits, and more. Perfect for creators, vloggers, and streamers.

Nikon India has unveiled the Nikon Z50II, a new mirrorless camera aimed at content creators, vloggers, and streamers. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Z50II incorporates a range of advanced features and intuitive controls, making it an ideal tool for both seasoned professionals and aspiring photographers.

Enhanced Video Capabilities for the Modern Creator

The Z50II is equipped with the powerful EXPEED 7 image-processing engine, first introduced in the flagship Nikon Z9. This engine allows for 4K video recording with full pixel readout from 5.6K oversampling, resulting in incredibly sharp and detailed footage. Videographers will also appreciate the support for N-Log video, which provides greater dynamic range and flexibility in post-production. Nikon even offers free downloadable RED LUTs to further enhance the cinematic look of the footage.

Streamlined Workflow with AI-Powered Tools

Recognizing the needs of today’s content creators, Nikon has integrated several AI-driven features into the Z50II. Skin Softening and Portrait Impression Balance intelligently refine portraits, minimizing the need for extensive editing. The camera also introduces a product review mode, which automatically shifts focus to objects in the foreground, a valuable tool for product reviewers and vloggers. A video self-timer function eliminates the need to trim unwanted footage at the beginning of recordings, further streamlining the content creation process. For live streamers and online communicators, the Z50II supports USB streaming (UVC/UAC) for seamless connectivity with computers and smartphones.

Capturing the Decisive Moment with Advanced Autofocus

The Z50II inherits the sophisticated autofocus system found in higher-end Z series cameras, including the same 9-type subject detection system as the flagship Z9. This ensures fast and accurate autofocus even in challenging shooting conditions. The improved Auto-Area AF [AF-A] performance dynamically adjusts the autofocus mode based on subject movement and composition changes, making it ideal for capturing unpredictable subjects like children and pets. Nikon’s deep learning technology further enhances the camera’s autofocus capabilities in AUTO mode, automatically optimizing settings for various scenes and subjects.

A Brighter View for Enhanced Creativity

A key upgrade in the Z50II is its high-luminance electronic viewfinder (EVF). With a brightness of 1000 cd/m2, it offers a significant improvement over its predecessor, making it easier to compose shots and check focus even in bright sunlight. This bright EVF provides a more immersive shooting experience and reduces eye strain during extended use.

Creative Control with Picture Controls and Imaging Recipes

Expanding the creative possibilities for users, the Z50II is the first APS-C camera to offer both Picture Control and Imaging Recipe. Accessed through the Nikon Imaging Cloud, these features empower photographers to personalize their image style by adjusting parameters like color, contrast, and sharpness. Users can create and save their own custom “recipes” or download presets created by professional photographers.

Expanding Versatility with the MC-DC3 Remote Cord

Alongside the Z50II, Nikon also launched the MC-DC3 Remote Cord. This accessory allows for remote shutter release, minimizing camera shake for long exposures and astrophotography. It also provides options for continuous shooting and delayed shutter release, expanding the creative possibilities for photographers.

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon Z50II will be available by the end of November 2024 in a variety of kit configurations, with prices starting at INR 77,995.00 for the body only.