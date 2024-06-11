Explained: Apple Intelligence, the New AI Coming to iPhones, iPads, and Macs

Apple is set to introduce a new suite of AI features collectively known as “Apple Intelligence” with the upcoming iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 releases. These features represent a significant enhancement of Apple’s AI capabilities, focusing on privacy and on-device processing.

Core Features and Capabilities

On-Device Processing: Apple’s new AI features, powered by their latest in-house developed large language models (LLMs), will operate entirely on-device. This approach emphasizes speed and privacy, allowing for real-time processing without the need to send data to the cloud​.

Enhanced App Functionality: System applications such as the Messages app will see improvements such as RCS support, enabling better messaging capabilities between iPhones and Android devices. Users can also expect new animations and effects within iMessage, along with updates across other system apps like Photos, Mail, and Maps​​.

AI-Powered Creativity and Communication: Users will be able to convert rough sketches into detailed AI-generated art, and Apple Mail will offer features to rewrite emails in different styles or condense content for quicker comprehension. The AI enhancements are also extended to other creative and productivity applications, fostering a more versatile user experience​​.

Privacy and Data Security: Consistent with Apple’s privacy policy, the AI features will not store user data permanently. Data used for processing requests will be managed on-device, with additional support from Private Cloud Compute for complex processing tasks. This ensures that user privacy is maintained while utilizing AI capabilities​​.

Hardware Requirements

The implementation of Apple Intelligence features will require modern hardware specifications. For iPhones, an A17 chip or later is necessary, while Macs and iPads will need to be equipped with an M1 chip or newer to handle the more demanding AI tasks​​.

Market Implications

Apple Intelligence is set to enhance the functionality of Apple devices significantly, making them more competitive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape where AI capabilities are increasingly becoming a critical differentiator.

Apple Intelligence is a testament to Apple’s commitment to enhancing user experience through innovative AI features, while steadfastly upholding privacy standards. As these features roll out with the latest operating system updates, users can look forward to a more integrated, efficient, and personalized interaction with their devices.