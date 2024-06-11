Factbox: India’s EU-like Antitrust Law Raising Concerns Among Technology Firms

India’s proposed “Digital Competition Bill” has stirred significant debate among major technology companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple. Modeled after the European Union’s Digital Markets Act of 2022, the bill targets large digital firms with a global turnover exceeding $30 billion and at least 10 million local users. Its primary aim is to prevent the misuse of non-public data, end preferential treatment of a company’s own services over its rivals, and lift restrictions on downloading third-party apps​.

Concerns from US-Based Tech Giants

A major point of contention for U.S. tech companies is the belief that the stringent rules proposed under the bill could hamper their ability to innovate and introduce new features. Furthermore, they fear these restrictions might lead to reduced investments in India and possibly higher costs for digital services. This concern was highlighted in a letter by the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), which has not been made public but was reviewed by Reuters​.

Response from Indian Entities and Further Actions

Despite the pushback from international tech giants, the bill has found support among Indian startups, with around 40 companies backing the legislation, arguing that it will help curb monopolistic practices and create a more level playing field. The Indian government is currently reviewing feedback on the proposed legislation before it goes to parliament for approval. Meanwhile, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has suggested strengthening the regulatory framework to ensure the bill’s objectives are clearly aligned with empirical evidence, which is crucial given India’s complex digital market​.

Impact on Market Dynamics

The introduction of such legislation is seen as a critical move for India, given its burgeoning digital economy and the dominant position of a few large tech firms. The bill’s proponents argue that it will protect consumers and smaller enterprises from anti-competitive practices, which have been a growing concern in the digital domain.

As India continues to refine its antitrust regulations, the outcome of this legislation will be closely watched by both local and global stakeholders. It represents a significant step towards regulating the operations of major tech companies in one of the world’s most vital markets, balancing innovation with fair competition and data privacy.