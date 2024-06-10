Father’s Day 2024: Here is Your Perfect Gifting Guide from the House of HONOR

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to pick something special to appreciate and celebrate the big guy in your life whom you cannot thank enough for all that he has done for you. But what do you gift a man who seems to have everything? Fear no more, we have got you covered. We’ve curated a list of awesome tech-powered HONOR devices to make him feel appreciated. From audiophiles to tech gurus, we’ve got something for every kind of dad.

HONOR X9b 5G.

The HONOR X9b 5G comes equipped with India’s First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display, ensuring outstanding durability, stability and providing both drop and splash resistance, validated by a 15-second submersion test and IP53 water and dust resistance certification. The Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) technology allows the display to pulse at a rate up to 1920Hz, which allows for flagship features in mid-range phones. HONOR X9b boasts a massive 5800 mAh battery within a sleek and lightweight premium design, marrying durability with style. The phone comes in 2 vibrant colors – Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black- to let people express their individualism. Powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, which provides exceptional performance and can easily handle intensive tasks. HONOR X9b has a triple camera system with a 108MP Lossless Capture Camera, 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and 2MP Macro Camera. The 108MP Main Camera has a 1/1.67-inch sensor for superior photos and videos, with AI Vlog Master and solo-cut feature for social media-ready content creation. Honor X9b can be purchased at a price as low as INR 21,999, featuring substantial offers and bank discounts.

HONOR CHOICE Watch

The HONOR CHOICE Watch features an ultra-thin large display, built-in GPS, and one-click SOS calling for style and safety. Seamlessly integrates with your smartphone via the HONOR Health App, offering a connected experience. With 5ATM water resistance, it’s swim-durable and ideal for outdoor and fitness activities. The HONOR Health app monitors health benefits, including all-day SpO₂ and stress monitoring, advanced sleep quality monitoring, and 120 sports modes. The HONOR Health app also offers a slew of workout modules free of cost making the smartwatch a comprehensive fitness companion for all levels. The vibrant 1.95-inch AMOLED display boasts 410 x 502 resolution, 550 nits peak brightness, and a 75% screen-to-body ratio. Enjoy 12 days of battery life, one-click call functionality, and safety features like emergency SOS. The slim, lightweight design includes a metallic texture, a hidden black bottom case, and silicone/braided wristbands for personalization and comfort. The HONOR CHOICE Watch is available for purchase at INR 5,999

HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5

The HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 offers exceptional audio with 30dB ANC, seamless device switching via Honor AI Space, and dual-microphone ENC for clearer calls. Ideal for on-the-go lifestyles, they provide an extended 35-hour battery life, including 9 hours of continuous music on a single charge. They deliver balanced sound and crystal-clear beats with dual-mode Bluetooth 5.3, a 10mm composite diaphragm, AAC technology, and three EQ modes. Weighing just 4.26 grams per earbud, they prioritize comfort and have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. With a low latency feature, they enhance the gaming experience, providing a competitive edge. The HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 can be purchased for INR 1,999.