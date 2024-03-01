HONOR CHOICE Watch Launches with Swim-Proof Features

HONOR is set to expand its presence in the AIoT devices segment with the introduction of the HONOR CHOICE Watch, going on sale from March 4, 2024. This latest smartwatch is equipped with a range of features aimed at enhancing user experience, including swim-proof durability, a 1.95-inch AMOLED Ultra-thin display, multi-system GNSS for accurate positioning, and an impressive battery life. Available in Black and White color variants, the watch will be offered at an introductory price of Rs. 5,999 after a discount.

Key Highlights:

Sale starts on March 4, 2024, via HONOR’s website, Amazon.in, and mainline stores.

Features include a 1.95-inch AMOLED display, GNSS for positioning, one-click SOS Bluetooth calling, and up to 12 days of battery life.

5 ATM water resistance, making it suitable for swimming and other water activities.

Integrates with HONOR Health app for health monitoring and offers workout modules and all-day stress monitoring.

Priced at Rs. 6,499, with an introductory discount bringing the cost down to Rs. 5,999.

Mr. C P Khandelwal, Senior VP & Joint Managing Director at HTech, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, highlighting the watch’s unique features such as swim-proof durability and one-click SOS calling. He emphasized HONOR’s commitment to expanding its product lineup and focusing on customer satisfaction within the Indian market.

The HONOR CHOICE Watch serves as an all-day health companion, offering continuous monitoring of heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels, equipped with advanced sensors and algorithms for accurate health tracking. This launch marks a significant step towards establishing a seamless connected ecosystem of HONOR products in India, aiming to address user needs effectively.