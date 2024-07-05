Flipkart Sale: Massive Discounts on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13!

Flipkart, the renowned e-commerce platform, is currently hosting its Big Bachat Days sale, which ends on July 7th. This sale presents a unique opportunity for tech enthusiasts and Apple aficionados to upgrade their smartphones, as it features substantial price reductions on several iPhone models. The iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 are all available at significantly discounted prices, complemented by additional bank offers for even greater savings.

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15, originally launched at Rs 79,990, is now offered for Rs 64,999. Customers can also avail an extra Rs 1,000 off on selected bank net banking transactions, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 63,999. Available in Pink, Black, Blue, Green, and Yellow, the iPhone 15 boasts notable upgrades, including Dynamic Island with an i-shaped punch hole display, a 48MP primary camera, and a USB-C port.

iPhone 14

Initially priced at Rs 79,990, the iPhone 14 is now listed at Rs 58,999 during the Flipkart sale. Furthermore, a flat Rs 5,000 discount is available on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a 24-month tenure, reducing the final price to Rs 53,999. The iPhone 14 comes in a variety of colors, including Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Purple, Yellow, and Product (Red). Its specifications include a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, the A15 Bionic chip, a dual rear camera system with 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses, and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

iPhone 13

For those seeking a more budget-conscious option, the iPhone 13 presents an enticing proposition. Previously priced at Rs 79,990, it is now available for a steal at Rs 51,999 during the Flipkart sale. And with an additional Rs 750 off on UPI transactions, this deal becomes even more appealing. Available in Blue, Green, Starlight, Midnight, and Pink, the iPhone 13 still offers a great user experience and impressive features.

Flipkart’s Big Bachat Days sale is a limited-time opportunity that should not be missed. Whether you’re a die-hard Apple fan or simply looking for a high-quality smartphone upgrade, these substantial discounts on various iPhone models make it the perfect time to take the plunge. So head over to Flipkart and explore the amazing deals on offer before the sale ends on July 7th.