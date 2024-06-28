Flipkart Slashes iPhone 14 Plus Price, BOBCARD Users Get Extra Discount

In an exciting development for tech enthusiasts, e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced a significant price drop on the iPhone 14 Plus, bringing it down to ₹55,999 in a limited-time offer. The deal gets even sweeter for BOBCARD credit card holders, who can enjoy an additional ₹4,000 off, potentially lowering the price to under ₹52,000 for the 128GB model.

iPhone 14 Plus: A Big-Screen Delight

Released in 2022, the iPhone 14 Plus caters to users who crave a larger display for immersive experiences like video streaming, gaming, or web browsing. Its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen offers stunning visuals with sharp resolution and vibrant colors.

The device is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and resource-intensive applications. While the rear camera system retains the familiar 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses, the front-facing camera gets an upgrade to a 12MP TrueDepth camera with autofocus, promising better selfies and video calls.

A robust 4,300mAh battery and the latest iOS 16 software round out the iPhone 14 Plus’s impressive feature set, making it a compelling option for those seeking a large-screen experience.

Flipkart’s Unprecedented Offer

This limited-time offer on Flipkart marks the first time the iPhone 14 Plus has been available at such a low price. The combination of the reduced price and the additional BOBCARD discount makes it an enticing proposition for potential buyers.

Important Considerations

While the base 128GB model enjoys the maximum discount, buyers seeking higher storage options may not see the same level of price reduction. Additionally, the offer is time-sensitive, so interested individuals are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of this deal.