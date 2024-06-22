Force Gurkha Expands Appeal with 7-Speed Automatic Gearbox

The rugged and capable Force Gurkha is set to broaden its appeal with the addition of a 7-speed automatic gearbox option, according to recent reports from the automotive industry. This strategic move by Force Motors aims to attract a wider range of buyers who prioritize the convenience and ease of an automatic transmission, particularly in the increasingly competitive off-road SUV segment.

Partnering with JATCO for Transmission Expertise

Force Motors is reportedly sourcing the automatic gearbox from JATCO (Japan Automatic Transmission Company), a well-established Japanese manufacturer renowned for its high-quality transmission systems. The 7-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is anticipated to complement the Gurkha’s 4×4 system well, providing a seamless and responsive driving experience both on and off-road.

Meeting the Demands of a Changing Market

This move comes as the demand for automatic transmissions continues to grow in the Indian market. Consumers are increasingly seeking the convenience and comfort that automatic gearboxes offer, even in vehicles designed for off-road adventures. By introducing an automatic variant, Force Motors is positioning the Gurkha to compete more effectively with rivals like the Mahindra Thar, which already offers an automatic transmission option.

Enhanced Driving Experience and Broader Appeal

The addition of a 7-speed automatic gearbox is expected to enhance the Gurkha’s overall driving experience, making it more accessible to a broader range of drivers, including those who may not be familiar with manual transmissions. The automatic transmission is likely to be offered alongside the existing 5-speed manual transmission, giving buyers the flexibility to choose the option that best suits their preferences and driving style.

Pricing and Availability

While official details regarding pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed by Force Motors, industry insiders speculate that the automatic variant of the Gurkha is likely to command a premium over its manual counterpart. The launch of the automatic variant is anticipated in the near future, with Force Motors likely to leverage the upcoming festive season to maximize its impact in the market.

Continuing the Gurkha’s Legacy of Capability

The Force Gurkha has carved a niche for itself as a rugged and capable off-roader, known for its robust build, impressive ground clearance, and go-anywhere attitude. With the introduction of a 7-speed automatic gearbox, the Gurkha is poised to retain its off-road prowess while offering a more refined and accessible driving experience to a wider audience.