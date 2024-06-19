Fujifilm India Expands Instax Series with New WIDE 400 Camera and Color Updates for Mini LiPlay

Fujifilm India today announced the expansion of its popular instax series with the introduction of the instax WIDE 400, a wide-format analog instant camera, and updated color variants for the instax mini LiPlay. These new additions aim to cater to varied consumer tastes and improve the overall photography experience.

Introducing the Instax WIDE 400

Scheduled for release on June 23 and priced at Rs 18,999, the instax WIDE 400 is designed for ease of use, making it ideal for capturing wide-angle shots such as group photos and expansive landscapes. This model succeeds the instax WIDE 300, which launched in 2014, continuing the tradition of using wide-format film. Features include a simple lever-operated self-timer, enhancing its functionality.

New Colors for Instax Mini LiPlay

Following the launch of the WIDE 400, Fujifilm will introduce three new colors for the instax mini LiPlay: MATCHA GREEN, MISTY WHITE, and DEEP BRONZE. These will be available starting July 19, also priced at Rs 18,999. The new shades are designed to align with contemporary fashion trends and provide users with more personalized choices in their photography equipment.

Fujifilm’s Commitment to Photography

The instax series, which debuted in 1998, has grown to include a variety of products, from analog cameras to smartphone printers, evolving in response to consumer preferences. “Our latest products are crafted to align with current trends and fulfill consumer demands, aiming to augment the photographic experience,” stated Koji Wada, Managing Director at Fujifilm India.

Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, INSTAX & Optical Devices Business, added, “The instax WIDE 400 and the new mini LiPlay colors demonstrate our ongoing commitment to satisfying the diverse preferences of our customers, ranging from the youth to avid photography enthusiasts.”

The launch is also complemented by an array of new accessories, including camera cases in colors that match the new camera options, aiming to enhance both the functionality and style of the user experience.

Fujifilm’s instax series remains a significant player in the photography market, continuously attracting a wide demographic with its innovative, user-friendly products.