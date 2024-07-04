G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300: A Timepiece for Aviation Enthusiasts

G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300: A rugged, aviation-inspired watch with carbon core guard, flight log, dual-time, and more. Perfect for pilots and adventurers.

The G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300 marks the triumphant return of the iconic “Gravity Master” series within the Master of G line, combining G-SHOCK’s renowned durability with advanced aviation-centric features.

Cutting-Edge Design Inspired by Aviation

The GR-B300 draws inspiration from aviation and is designed to withstand the harshest environments. The watch features a Carbon Core Guard structure, utilizing carbon materials similar to those used in aircraft fuselages, ensuring exceptional shock resistance, rigidity, and corrosion resistance. Its carbon fiber-reinforced resin case and seamless bezel design, inspired by next-generation aircraft, create a bold and powerful aesthetic that exudes both strength and sophistication.

Advanced Features for Pilots and Adventurers

The GR-B300 is equipped with a range of features tailored for pilots and adventurers alike. It includes a flight log memory function to record the current location and time, as well as a dual-time display for two time zones. A dedicated app allows for easy switching between home and local times, while large, dimensional index marks enhance visibility, a crucial factor for pilots. The rotary disc indicator at 9 o’clock, driven by a dual-coil motor, conveniently displays alarm status, stopwatch functions, and battery level.

Enhanced Durability and Sustainability

The GR-B300’s high-contrast black and white color scheme, with color accents on the dial, resembles a cockpit instrument panel, adding to its aviation-inspired appeal. The watch also incorporates bio-based resin components, reflecting G-SHOCK’s commitment to sustainability.

Specifications and Color Options

The GR-B300 is packed with features, including:

Shock resistance

200-meter water resistance

Tough Solar power

Bluetooth connectivity for auto time adjustment

Flight log, phone finder, dual time, countdown timer, and daily alarm functions

Super Illuminator LED light

Power-saving mode

Battery level indicator

Date and day display

Up to 18 months of battery life when stored in complete darkness

The GR-B300 is available in three stylish colorways: silver/blue (GR-B300-8A2), gunmetal/white/red (GR-B300-1A), and gunmetal/orange (GR-B300-1A4), each priced at ₹20,995.

A Testament to G-SHOCK’s Legacy

The GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300 successfully combines modern technology with the rugged durability that G-SHOCK is known for. Its blend of toughness, smart features, and user-friendly design makes it an ideal choice for those who demand reliability and performance in both professional and adventurous pursuits.