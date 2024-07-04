OnePlus Watch 2 Now Cheaper: Buy for Rs 23,999 with New Features

The OnePlus Watch 2 has recently seen a price reduction in India, presenting an appealing opportunity for tech enthusiasts looking for a high-quality smartwatch at a more affordable rate. Initially launched with a robust set of features, this price adjustment makes the OnePlus Watch 2 even more accessible to a broader audience.

Adjusted Pricing and Available Discounts

Initially introduced at a price point of Rs 24,999, the OnePlus Watch 2 is now available for Rs 23,999 after a price cut of Rs 1,000. This new pricing makes it an attractive buy, especially with the added incentives. OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 along with a 12-month no-cost EMI option, making the deal even sweeter for prospective buyers. The watch is available in two stylish color variants, Black Steel and Radiant Steel, catering to different user preferences.

Enhanced Features and Functionality

The OnePlus Watch 2 is not just about aesthetics; it packs a punch with its technical capabilities as well. The device features a 1.43-inch AMOLED circular display that boasts a resolution of 466×466 pixels, providing crisp and clear visuals. The screen is designed to be durable, protected by scratch-resistant 2.5D sapphire glass and offering 600 nits of peak brightness for easy readability under direct sunlight.

Performance and Health Monitoring

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ chipset, the OnePlus Watch 2 supports Android 8.0 and above, ensuring smooth performance across various applications. It offers more than 100 sports modes and automatic workout detection, making it an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, the watch includes comprehensive sleep tracking features that analyze sleep quality, including phases like deep sleep and light sleep, as well as sleep breathing rates.

Connectivity and Storage

For those who like to carry their media on the go, the OnePlus Watch 2 includes 32GB of internal storage that allows for standalone music playback. It also features a built-in microphone and speaker, supporting Bluetooth calling, which can be particularly handy when paired with Bluetooth earbuds for hands-free operations.

Durability and Battery Life

The smartwatch is designed to withstand the elements, boasting an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which ensures it can handle everyday splashes and dust exposure. On a single charge, the OnePlus Watch 2 promises up to 100 hours of battery life in smart mode, making it reliable for extended use without frequent recharges.

With its newly reduced price and a host of impressive features, the OnePlus Watch 2 is more accessible and appealing than ever. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or someone looking for a reliable smart wearable, this smartwatch offers a comprehensive package that caters to a variety of needs and preferences.