G0VO Challenges Audio Market with Premium Soundbar, the GoSurround 880

G0VO, a rising contender in the home audio sector, has unveiled the GoSurround 880 Soundbar, aiming to reshape the industry with its fusion of power, precision, and affordability. This new product doesn’t just meet expectations – it surpasses them, delivering cinema-level Dolby Audio and immersive surround sound to consumers without a hefty price tag.

Soundbar Market Growth Fuels Demand for Premium Audio

The global soundbar market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to rise from USD 8.80 billion in 2024 to USD 13.12 billion by 2029, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.30%. This surge indicates a growing consumer desire for high-quality audio solutions for home entertainment. Soundbars have emerged as a favored choice, combining convenience with advanced audio technology to meet the evolving need for immersive home entertainment experiences.

Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of G0VO, shared his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “With the GoSurround 880, we’re not just launching a product; we’re democratizing premium audio experiences. Our vision is to make high-quality sound accessible to every Indian household. This soundbar embodies our commitment to innovation and value, delivering powerful Dolby Audio, versatile connectivity, and intuitive features at a price point that challenges industry norms. We believe the GoSurround 880 will redefine what consumers expect from affordable audio solutions, proving that exceptional sound quality doesn’t have to come with a premium price tag.”

GoSurround 880 Soundbar: Key Features

Dolby Audio: Experience dramatic, high-quality surround sound from 2.1 separate audio channels with Dolby Audio. Enjoy 240 Watt explosive Dolby sound output with 3D Surround Sound from 4 powerful 2″ speakers.

DSP Enabled Subwoofer: Enhance your home theater experience with the deep bass of the 6.5″ subwoofer.

Dynamic Design: Elevate your acoustic experience with a stylish design.

Multiple Connectivity: Connect via HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, and OPT.

Bluetooth V5.3: Automatically connect your mobile device and enjoy music louder than ever.

The GoSurround 880 Soundbar is currently available in black at a special offer price of Rs. 7,999/- on Amazon.