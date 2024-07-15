Experience the G0VO GoSurround 800 Soundbar

Discover the powerful G0VO GoSurround 800 Soundbar with Dolby Audio and Bluetooth V5.3 for an unparalleled home audio experience, available now on Amazon for Rs. 7,999.

G0VO, a leader in the home audio segment, has set a new standard with its latest innovation – the 800 Soundbar. This advanced audio system is a remarkable addition to G0VO’s home audio collection, offering exceptional sound quality and versatile features. Designed to provide a truly immersive entertainment experience, the 800 Soundbar exemplifies cutting-edge home audio technology.

Growing Soundbar Market

The global soundbar market is witnessing significant growth, expected to rise from USD 8.80 billion in 2024 to USD 13.12 billion by 2029, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.30%. This impressive expansion highlights the increasing consumer demand for high-quality audio solutions in home entertainment systems. Soundbars have become a popular choice, combining convenience with advanced audio technology to cater to the evolving needs for immersive entertainment at home.

Launch of the GoSurround 800 Soundbar

Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of G0VO, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch of the GoSurround 800 Soundbar. He stated, “We are thrilled to introduce the GoSurround 800 Soundbar, our latest innovation designed to enhance the musical experience. This soundbar offers unparalleled audio quality, transforming any gathering into a musical celebration. With its powerful surround sound, versatile audio modes, and seamless connectivity, the GoSurround 800 brings the cinematic excitement of premium audio to every moment.”

Key Features of the GoSurround 800 Soundbar

Dolby Audio: Enjoy dramatic, high-quality surround sound from 2.1 separate audio channels with Dolby Audio; 180 Watt explosive Dolby sound output with 3D Surround Sound from four powerful 2″ speakers.

DSP Enabled Subwoofer: Experience a theatre-like ambiance with the deep bass of the 5.25″ subwoofer.

Dynamic Design: Elevate your acoustic experience with a stylish design.

3 Equalizer Modes: Switch through Movie, News, and Music modes to enhance your home cinema experience.

Remote Control: Adjust the bass, treble, and volume with a sleek remote control.

Multiple Connectivity: Connect with HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, and OPT.

Bluetooth V5.3: Automatically connect your mobile device and enjoy music louder than ever.

Integrated Controls: Manage your music experience and pairing through the key panel on the soundbar.

LED Display: Check the status of your soundbar through the LED display.

Dynamic Mounting (Wall/Shelf): Place it in front of the TV or mount it on the wall, the choice is yours.

Warranty Type: Limited.

Priced at an exclusive offer of Rs. 7,999 on Amazon, the GoSurround 800 Soundbar comes with a one-year warranty and is available in black.