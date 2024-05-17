G0VO Launches First Made-in-India Dolby Atmos Soundbars

G0VO has launched a new lineup of soundbars, featuring the G0VO Go Surround 975 and 940 models with Dolby Atmos support. These soundbars are the first of their kind to be manufactured in India at Channelplay’s facility in Manesar, Gurgaon.

Highlights:

G0VO GoSurround 975 and 940 soundbars launched

First made-in-India Dolby Atmos soundbars

Priced at ₹12,999

Available on Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail stores

The G0VO Go Surround 975 and 940 are designed to enhance home entertainment with Dolby Atmos technology. They offer a 400-Watt output, advanced DSP signal processing, and a 2.1.2 configuration for superior audio quality. These soundbars provide a powerful listening experience with features like mega bass, universal connectivity (HDMI, Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, and USB), and three equalizer modes tailored for music, movies, and news.

Key Features and Pricing

The G0VO soundbars are priced at ₹12,999 and are available on Amazon from today. They will also be available soon on Flipkart and in retail stores like Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales.

Event and Statements

At an exclusive event in New Delhi, G0VO, Dolby, and Channelplay celebrated the launch with a live performance by Grammy award-winning artist Ricky Kej, who emphasized the importance of high-quality audio in enhancing entertainment experiences.

Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of G0VO India, stated, “Our collaboration with Dolby and Channelplay aims to meet the evolving needs of our customers by offering affordable soundbars with advanced design and performance.”

Karan Grover, Sr. Director of Commercial Partnerships at Dolby Laboratories, said, “This collaboration with G0VO and Channelplay brings the Dolby Atmos experience to Indian consumers, enhancing how they enjoy live sports, movies, music, and more at home.”

Sundeep Holani, Joint-CEO of Channelplay, added, “This partnership marks a significant moment for India’s consumer electronics industry, combining Dolby’s technology with G0VO’s market expertise to deliver an immersive audio experience.”

Upcoming Models

G0VO also plans to introduce the following new soundbar models with Dolby Audio: