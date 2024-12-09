Gaming Technology’s Multiplier Effect Across Sectors: Zupee CEO Dilsher Singh Malhi at IIGF 2024

Dilsher Singh Malhi (Zupee CEO) at IIGF 2024: Exploring the impact of online gaming, tech startups, and government policies on India's digital economy and metaverse development.

Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder & CEO of Zupee, a leading online gaming platform, delivered a compelling address at the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2024. He emphasized the transformative potential of online gaming and technology in driving India’s economic growth and societal progress. Malhi’s address touched upon several key aspects of this burgeoning sector, highlighting the crucial role of startups, supportive government policies, and the far-reaching impact of gaming technology.

A Thriving Ecosystem for Innovation

Malhi commended the Indian government’s proactive role in fostering a thriving digital economy. He specifically lauded the principles-based approach to regulation, which empowers startups to innovate responsibly. He cited initiatives such as the Bharat 6G vision, the semiconductor mission, and the AI mission as catalysts for technological advancement and economic growth. This supportive environment has enabled companies like Zupee to flourish, contributing significantly to the nation’s digital landscape.

Gaming Technology: A Catalyst for Growth Across Sectors

Malhi articulated the multiplier effect of gaming technology on diverse sectors. He provided concrete examples, such as the use of advanced game engine technology for surgical training and the integration of AI and blockchain to enhance gaming platforms. This cross-sectoral impact, he argued, fuels skill development, technological progress, and ultimately, economic growth. He envisioned a future where gamification, or the integration of game mechanics into non-game contexts, could revolutionize sectors like education and healthcare, making learning and wellness more engaging and effective.

India’s Metaverse: Powered by Online Gaming

Malhi expressed strong optimism about the future of online gaming in India, particularly its potential to contribute to the development of an indigenous metaverse. He pointed to the convergence of favorable factors, including local electronic manufacturing, rapid AI advancements, and a massive user base of smartphones with high processing power. This combination, he believes, positions India as a strong contender in the global metaverse race.

Zupee: Blending Technology and Tradition

Beyond its entertainment value, Malhi emphasized Zupee’s commitment to social impact. He highlighted how the platform is redefining the intersection of technology and Indian culture by offering virtual games that cultivate real-world skills such as strategic thinking, resilience, and digital fluency. With a user base of over 100 million gamers, Zupee is actively shaping the future of online gaming in India while fostering valuable skills in its users.

IIGF 2024: Shaping the Future of India’s Internet

The IIGF 2024, held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi, served as a crucial platform for stakeholders to deliberate on critical issues related to India’s digital future. Themed “Innovating Internet Governance for India”, the forum facilitated discussions on a wide range of topics, including India’s digital leadership in shaping global benchmarks with UPI, DPI, and AI innovation; inclusive digital growth; governance; open-source standards; and bridging the digital divide. Malhi’s participation in this forum underscored the importance of collaboration between the government, industry leaders, and civil society in shaping a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem for India.