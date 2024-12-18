Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today December 18: What’s New in Winterlands Aurora Event

Unlock rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18. Check out the Winterlands Aurora Event for new character Koda, abilities, and skins.

Garena Free Fire MAX is celebrating the festive season with the Winterlands Aurora Event, transforming the game into a winter wonderland since the release of the Free Fire OB47 update. This update has introduced snow-covered landscapes, frosty tracks, and icy arenas, enhancing the holiday vibe. To keep the excitement alive, the event offers new character abilities, exclusive bundles, skins, and more. If you’re looking to experience the latest features or claim in-game rewards, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18 below.

About Winterlands Aurora Event

The Winterlands Aurora Event introduces a new character named Koda, equipped with the unique Aurora Vision ability. This skill improves enemy detection while boosting focus and speed during gameplay. To match the winter theme, the event also includes frosty tracks for smoother movement and combat, available on the Bermuda map and in Clash Squad mode.

One of the major highlights of the event is the Aurora Legendary Costume, a unisex outfit tailored for the Winterlands theme. Don’t miss out on these exclusive features—redeem your codes today to unlock exciting in-game rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18

Here is the list of redeem codes for December 18. Use them to claim free rewards:

FFPSTXV5FRDM

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FFPSYKMXTP2H

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FW2KQX9MFFPS

FFW4FST9FQY2

FTY7FGN4XKHC

VY2KFXT9FQNC

XF4SWKCH6KY4

YFW2Y7NQFV9S

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

Steps to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes

Follow these steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18:

Log in to your Garena Free Fire MAX account. Avoid using a guest account, as rewards will not transfer.

Visit the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Sign in using one of the available platforms like Google, Facebook, or VK.

Enter the 12 or 16-digit redeem code in the provided box.

Click on the ‘OK’ button to complete the process. Rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Enjoy the Winterlands Aurora Event and enhance your gaming experience with the latest updates and free rewards.