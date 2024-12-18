OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Leaked Promotional Image Reveals Design, Colors and Key Specs

OnePlus Ace 5 series leaked promotional image reveals circular camera module, Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, 6,400mAh battery, and more. Launching soon in China.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series, expected to launch in China this month, has been the subject of numerous leaks. A recent promotional poster surfaced online, revealing the design, color options, and key specifications of both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro.

Design and Display

Both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro sport a circular camera module positioned towards the left edge of the back panel, housed in a boxy chassis with rounded corners. The volume rocker and power buttons are located on the right edge of the devices.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is shown in white, green, and black color options, while the Ace 5 Pro appears in purple, white, and black hues. Both models boast a straight screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, eye protection, and DC Dimming, promising a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the OnePlus Ace 5 series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipsets. The Ace 5 Pro is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, while the Ace 5 is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The promotional poster also highlights a 6,400mAh battery, though it remains unclear which model will receive it. Previous leaks suggest the Ace 5 Pro will have a 6100mAh battery with 100W fast charging, while the Ace 5 may get a 6415mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Connectivity and Other Features

The OnePlus Ace 5 series will include a Wi-Fi G1 chip to enhance connectivity speeds.

Availability

While the Ace 5 Pro is expected to remain exclusive to China, the Ace 5 may be rebranded for global markets, including India, as the OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13 series is scheduled to launch in India on January 7th.