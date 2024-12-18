OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Leaked Promotional Image Reveals Design, Colors and Key Specs

18/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Leaked Promotional Image Reveals Design
OnePlus Ace 5 series leaked promotional image reveals circular camera module, Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, 6,400mAh battery, and more. Launching soon in China.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series, expected to launch in China this month, has been the subject of numerous leaks. A recent promotional poster surfaced online, revealing the design, color options, and key specifications of both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro.

Design and Display

Both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro sport a circular camera module positioned towards the left edge of the back panel, housed in a boxy chassis with rounded corners. The volume rocker and power buttons are located on the right edge of the devices.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is shown in white, green, and black color options, while the Ace 5 Pro appears in purple, white, and black hues. Both models boast a straight screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, eye protection, and DC Dimming, promising a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the OnePlus Ace 5 series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipsets. The Ace 5 Pro is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, while the Ace 5 is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The promotional poster also highlights a 6,400mAh battery, though it remains unclear which model will receive it. Previous leaks suggest the Ace 5 Pro will have a 6100mAh battery with 100W fast charging, while the Ace 5 may get a 6415mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Connectivity and Other Features

The OnePlus Ace 5 series will include a Wi-Fi G1 chip to enhance connectivity speeds.

Availability

While the Ace 5 Pro is expected to remain exclusive to China, the Ace 5 may be rebranded for global markets, including India, as the OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13 series is scheduled to launch in India on January 7th.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

