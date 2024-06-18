Gemini in India: Now on Mobile, Multilingual, and More Powerful for Your Everyday Tasks

Gemini in India: Now on Mobile, Multilingual, and More Powerful for Your...

Google has taken a significant step forward with the introduction of Gemini, the revamped version of its AI, previously known as Bard. This rebranding is more than just a change of name; it marks a substantial enhancement in AI capabilities, tailored to offer a more intuitive and efficient user experience. The Gemini AI is now accessible on mobile devices in India, making advanced AI tools more available to a wider audience.

Key Features and Upgrades

The main attraction of Gemini is the newly launched Gemini Advanced, which includes the Ultra 1.0 model. This model is designed for complex tasks such as coding, logical reasoning, and collaborative creative projects. It boasts an expanded context window capable of processing up to 1 million tokens, making it possible to handle extensive documents, summarizing vast amounts of information, and even understanding video content​​.

For mobile users, Gemini is now available on Android and accessible via a toggle in the Google app on iOS devices. This rollout in India allows users to leverage Gemini’s capabilities directly from their smartphones, integrating seamlessly with other Google services and apps for a streamlined experience​.

Accessibility and Pricing

Gemini Advanced is accessible through a subscription to the Google One AI Premium plan. In India, this plan starts at Rs 1,950 per month, providing not just access to Gemini but also additional storage and features across various Google platforms. This makes it an appealing option for those who need extensive AI support for their personal or professional tasks​.

Expanding Reach and Multilingual Support

Gemini has been introduced in over 150 countries and supports more than 35 languages, reflecting Google’s commitment to making its AI as accessible as possible. This global rollout ensures that users from different linguistic backgrounds can utilize the AI, making it a versatile tool for a global audience​​.

Gemini’s introduction in India, coupled with its advanced capabilities and ease of access, signifies a step forward in making powerful AI tools available to a broader audience. As AI continues to evolve, tools like Gemini play a crucial role in how individuals and businesses interact with technology, streamlining complex tasks and fostering innovation.